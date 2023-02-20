Google announced that it is rolling out a new feature in Gmail, which will allow admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or for “a specific allowlist of senders”. “You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users,” the tech giant said in a workspace updates blogpost. Also Read - Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

The new options provide more flexibility around the visibility of the warnings across admins' organisation however they choose to configure them.

Moreover, warning banners can be turned on or off at the domain and OU level, the company said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the tech giant had launched a beta of its client-side encryption for Gmail on the web, which would ensure sensitive data in email bodies, and keep attachments unreadable even to Google servers.

“Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs,” the company said.

The blogpost further reveals that for admins, warning banners can be turned on or off at the domain and OU level. The end users will not get this access, “your admin configuration will determine whether you see spam warning banners in Gmail”.

For the unversed, it was recently reported that Google plans to discontinue a pilot programme that let some political campaign emails bypass spam filters in Gmail. Additionally, Gmail’s filtering methods “apply equally” to every sender whether or not there’s a political connection.

With this programme, candidates, political party committees, and leadership political action committees are exempt from Google’s spam detection systems.

–With inputs from IANS