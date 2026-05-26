Free Fire MAX Ghost Protocol event goes live: Get BAA Mask, Charge Buster and Mini Uzi skins

Good news for Garena Free Fire fans, the game developer has rolled out a new limited time themed event – ‘Ghost Protocol’, revealing several missions. Players can participate in ranked gameplay challenges, Luck Royale rewards, and free Universal Vouchers. The event will allow them to unlock exclusive items in spin events. Also Read: Free Fire MAX rank push guide 2026: Fastest way to reach Heroic

What is the Ghost Protocol Event

The Ghost Protocol event is live from May 26 to May 29, 2026 and is already becoming one of the main highlights of the game. Players will get a chance to indulge in futuristic cyber themed interface, wherein they can head straight to the multiple sections. These sections include R.A.M Protocol, Protocol CG, System Login, Access Granted, Network Breach, and Reward Directory. Also Read: Garena free fire redeem codes April 23 2026: Claim free diamonds and rare rewards today

What is Access Granted Section

The Access Granted section is currently active and live inside the game. This will allow players to ear rewards by participating in BR Ranked and CS Ranked matches. You need to complete different ranked matches to unlock several rewards and milestone. The event is available from May 26 to May 29. Also Read: Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes: Grab free loot, outfits and diamonds April 22, 2026

RAM Protocol Event Details

The R.A.M Protocol event section is live from 26 May to 1 June. Under this event, players will have to spend time in Battle Royale or Clash Squad Ranked matches. These matches will grant you rewards and you can get

Gold Royale Voucher after playing Ranked matches for 41 minutes

Additional crate rewards after 91 minutes

Free BAA Mask after completing 170 minutes of BR/CS Ranked gameplay

How to get free Universal Ring Vouchers in Free Fire MAX

If you want to grab free Universal Ring Voucher in Ghost Protocol event, then you need to complete ranked gameplay tasks like:

Play 4 BR/CS Ranked matches

Play 10 BR/CS Ranked matches

Play 17 BR/CS Ranked matches

Play 21 BR/CS Ranked matches

As soon as you complete these milestones, you will be able to claim rewards, such as Universal Ring Vouchers and Gold. Later, you can use these rewards in Luck Royale spin event to claim cosmetic rewards.

The Universal Ring Voucher is valid till June 30, 2026.

BAA Mask becomes one of the main free rewards

Ghost Protocol event also offering BAA Mask is also attracting attention of players. The reason for this is its unusual animated style design. It is free to obtain item via completing gameplay missions.

It is a sheep-themed cosmetic mask that comes with a hoodie-style outfit combination.

Free Fire MAX Luck Royale rewards and weapon skins

Players can also claim Luck Royale rewards in Free Fire Max. You can earn vouchers for spin-based rewards. This may include cosmetic bundles, character accessories, weapon skins, creates, and more.

One of the most essential rewards are Charge Buster and Mini Uzi skins. Some weapon skins also offer upgraded attributes such as:

Increased range

Better reload speed

Improved movement speed

How to Complete Free Fire MAX Ghost Protocol missions quickly

Step 1: The first step is to open Free Fire MAX on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Go to the Game Updates section

Step 3: The next step is to open the Ghost Protocol tab

Step 4: Now you have to select any event category like R.A.M Protocol or Access Granted

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Step 5: The last step is to complete missions and claim rewards manually