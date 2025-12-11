Apple Reveals 2025’s Top Downloaded iPhone Apps: ChatGPT Beats Threads, Google And TikTok

The year-end quickly turns into memories and moments that we all have shared entire month. Year-enders, wraps, and more – we can find almost everything and everywhere these days. While following the trend and observing the pattern of users, Apple has also released the annual list of top most downloaded apps and games on the App Store for 2025.

A closer look at the list can clearly show that AI apps are leading the Apple App Store too. For the U.S. market, ChatGPT took the No. 1 spot among free iPhone apps this year. The AI chatbot has reached the top spot of the iPhone’s most downloaded apps. It simply shows how users are making AI part of their day-to-day life.

Apple iPhone’s Top Downloaded Apps

ChatGPT beating long-standing favourites like Google, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok signals a big shift in how people use their phones. Even Threads – Meta’s fast-growing text-based platform – claimed the second spot, while Google apps filled several positions in the top 10.

Here are the Top Free iPhone Apps of 2025:

ChatGPT

Threads

Google

TikTok

WhatsApp

Instagram

YouTube

Google Maps

Gmail

Google Gemini

Interestingly, Google Gemini was the only other AI chatbot to make the top 10, landing at No. 10.

Talking about the paid apps, HotSchedules and Shadowrocket led the charts, followed by creative tools like Procreate Pocket. In Gaming, Block Blast! took the crown as the most downloaded free iPhone game, while Minecraft remained the top paid title.

What About iPad Apps?

For iPad users, the pattern shifts slightly. YouTube was the most downloaded free app, followed by ChatGPT, Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. Paid apps like Procreate and Procreate Dreams continue to dominate among creators. On the gaming side, Roblox, Block Blast!, and Fortnite topped the free iPad charts, while Minecraft, Geometry Dash, and Stardew Valley remained bestsellers on the paid list.

Trending Now

For Apple Arcade subscribers, games like NFL Retro Bowl ’26, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Balatro+ ranked highest in 2025.