comscore
News

Apple partners with Broadcom for developing 5G components: Check details

News

Apple has announced a multiyear agreement with the US-based advanced manufacturing company Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components.

Highlights

  • Apple is partnering with US manufacturing giant Broadcom.
  • Apple is working with Broadcom to develop 5G RF components.
  • Apple already helps support over 1,100 jobs in Broadcom's Fort Collins facility.
apple (3)

Apple has announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with the US-based technology and advanced manufacturing company Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components, including FBAR filters — and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components. Also Read - Microsoft integrates Bing Search into OpenAI's ChatGPT

According to the company, the FBAR filters will be designed and built in several key American manufacturing and technology hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major facility. Also Read - Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the US, UK, and other regions

“All of Apple‘s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the US, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the US economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 with 33W SuperVOOC charging goes on sale in India

Moreover, the company said that Apple already helps support more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins FBAR filter manufacturing facility, and the partnership will enable Broadcom to continue to invest in critical automation projects and upskilling with technicians and engineers.

Across the country, Apple supports more than 2.7 million jobs through direct employment, developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy, and spending with more than 9,000 US suppliers and manufacturers of all sizes in all 50 states across dozens of sectors.

Further, the tech giant mentioned that these investments are part of the commitment Apple made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years.

With the introduction of 5G technology to Apple devices in 2020, the company has helped accelerate 5G adoption across the country, bringing innovation and job growth to companies supporting 5G innovation.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 24, 2023 2:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Apple partners with Broadcom for developing 5G components

    Microsoft integrates Bing into ChatGPT: Details here

    Netflix starts password sharing crackdown in the US

    Netflix rolls out new features for My List to help users easily find content

    Microsoft Edge in getting "Edge for Gamer" mode to enhance gaming experience: Here's how it will work

    Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

    WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

    WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

    Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

    Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

      Features

      In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
      WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

      Tech Updates/ launch

      WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
      Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

      Tech Updates/ launch

      Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
      AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

      Tech Updates/ launch

      AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video