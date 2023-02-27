Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature improved LiDAR scanner: Check details

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September or October this year and now reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

“Sony will replace Lumentum (design) / Win Semi (production) as the exclusive ToF VCSEL supplier for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Lumentum/Win Semi will face long-term structural risks in the VCSEL market,” Kuo said in a Tweet. Kuo said the critical design of Sony’s ToF VCSEL solution is integrating VCSEL and driver IC, which can reduce power consumption (beneficial for battery life) or provide better ToF performance. The improved LiDAR Scanner could benefit camera features, like Night mode and autofocus, as well as augmented reality uses. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 series will have longer battery life: Here's how

The iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, namely, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.

As per the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island. This will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Plus’ notch panel. Also, the bezels on the upcoming Plus iPhone will be slimmer. The corner will be curvier and the back and front will be flat. It appears to have a dual-camera system on the rear with a bigger LED flash module. Just like other iPhones this year, the iPhone 15 Plus will also come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

However, recent reports imply that Apple may offer MFI certification for USB Type-C cables. What this means is, your regular Android Type-C cable may not work with the iPhone. Other than this, the dimensions of the iPhone 15 Plus have been shared by the publication. The following are the dimensions – 160.87mm x 77.76mm x 7.81mm.

For comparison, the iPhone 14 Plus has the following dimensions – 160.84mm x 78.07mm x 7.79mm. The iPhone 15 Plus appears to be a tad bit narrower. Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with Apple’s A16 or A17 Bionic chipset. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This time around, Apple is expected to stack a slightly bigger battery on the device.