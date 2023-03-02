Airtel surpasses one million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai. Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one amongst the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Today, Airtel’s 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country. The company has recently surpassed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally. Airtel is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by end of March 2024. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel 5G Plus is currently LIVE in several key landmark locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar and Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), to name a few. Also Read - Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

Commenting on the milestone, Vibhor Gupta, CEO Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said “The adoption of 5G has truly been remarkable with 1 million Mumbaikars already experiencing the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. The milestone is a testament to the city’s readiness in embracing the transformative power of 5G.” Also Read - India jumps to 10th spot in median mobile speeds globally

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

Here are all the cities where Airtel’s 5G Plus service is available in India:

— Haridwar

— Ambala

— Karnal

— Sonipat

— Yamunanagar

— Bahadurgarh

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Kohima

— Dimapur

— Aizawl

— Gangtok

— Silchar

— Dibrugarh

— Tinsukia

— Noida

— Kozhikode

— Trivandrum

— Bhawanipatna

— Dhenkanal

— Jharsuguda

— Paradeep

— Bargarh

— Thrissur

— Ujjain

— Dharamshala

— Mandi

— Baddi

— Gwalior

— Itanagar

— Raipur

— Durg-Bhilai

— Jodhpur

— Ajmer

— Alwar

— Bikaner

— Bhilwara

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Berhampore

— Old Malda

— Raiganj

— Durgapur

— Balurghat

— Alipurduar

— Dinhata

— Asansol

— Barrdhaman

— Koch Bihar

— Medinipur

— Jalpaiguri

— Darjeeling

— Islampur

— Kharagpur

— Srinagar

— Surat

— Vadodara

— Rajkot

— Warangal

— Karimnagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Vijayawada

— Rajahmundry

— Kakinada

— Anugul

— Sambalpur

— Berhampur

— Balasore

— Kurnool

— Guntur

— Tirupati

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Samba

— Kathua

— Udhampur

— Akhnoor

— Kupwara

— Lakhanpur

— Khour

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Coimbatore

— Begusarai

— Katihar

— Kishanganj

— Purnia

— Gopalganj

— Barh

— Bihar Sharif

— Bihta

— Nawada

— Sonepur

— Bhopal

— Madurai

— Hosur

— Trichy

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Rourkela

— Gorakhpur

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility.