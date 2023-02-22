Xiaomi has a major event coming up at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The Chinese company is set to launch the Xiaomi 13 series at the event and it is likely to include three phones. There would be the top-tier Xiaomi 13 Pro, a vanilla Xiaomi 13, and a toned-down Xiaomi 13 Lite. The first two phones are already selling in China, but the third one is entirely new. A new listing on the website of a German retailer has revealed the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Lite ahead of the launch.

The specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Lite were first spotted on Google Play Console, but the latest listing on the German website (via Cyberport) corroborates those details and adds to them a lot more. For instance, the listing on the Google Play Console revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite would use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, only to be corroborated by the listing on the e-commerce website.

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

According to the listing, the Xiaomi 13 Lite will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, a pixel density of 402 PPI, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display would also support Dolby Vision content. The phone could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. There would be 128GB of internal storage, but whether or not the phone will support external storage is not clear. The Xiaomi 13 Lite would come running Android 12, instead of Android 13.

On the back of the Xiaomi 13 Lite, you can expect a 50-megapixel main camera and auxiliary cameras with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front of the phone, you may find a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Powering the Xiaomi 13 Lite may be a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. There may also be support for Qi wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13 Lite would also come with a fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price

According to the listing, the Xiaomi 13 Lite would cost EUR 499.90, which is roughly Rs 44,100 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.