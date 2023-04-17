The Vivo T2 5G will go on sale in India starting at midnight on April 18. Launched last week, the Vivo T2 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, a smooth AMOLED display, a fast-charging battery, and 64-megapixel cameras among others. Vivo claims the T2 5G has a fresh colour pattern that will appeal to customers, while its design will offer “a best-in-class experience in the budget segment.” Also Read - Vivo T2 5G, T2X 5G launched in India: Check price, specs

Available in two colours – Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave, the Vivo T2 5G comes with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 software. There is also support for virtual RAM, which is a tool to expand the RAM virtually by borrowing from the internal storage temporarily. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G India launch confirmed via Flipkart

Vivo T2 5G price in India

The Vivo T2 5G costs Rs 18,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The sale begins at midnight on Flipkart. Customers can shave some amount off though. If you use an HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit card, you get Rs 1,500 off. Also Read - Vivo T2 5G could launch soon with Snapdragon 695 SoC, reveals Google Play Console

Vivo T2 5G specifications

The Vivo T2 5G comes with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Powering the Vivo T2 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the back of the Vivo T2 5G, there is a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Inside the notch, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. You get a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology.