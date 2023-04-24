Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may use EV tech in its battery

comscore
    Samsung to use EV tech in its Galaxy S24 Ultra to boost battery: Report

    Mobiles

    Samsung's SDI division is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business.

    • Published: April 24, 2023 2:29 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Samsung is likely to use EV technology in Galaxy S24 Ultra.
    • Samsung SDI division is responsible for battery research and development.
    • Samsung Galaxy S24 will not use the company's Exynos SoC.
    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

    Representational Image

    Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 fast charging to remain unchanged

    Samsung’s SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery goes on sale

    Unlike a change to the chemical composition of the battery, this innovation involves rearranging the cells within the battery, resulting in a higher energy density, which in turn, will allow for a greater capacity of the battery to fit within the same volume, potentially extending the battery life of Samsung’s future smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 could launch ahead of schedule in July

    The Elec first reported the news.

    Audi’s Q8 e-tron used similar tech to fit a 114kWh battery inside, the report said.

    While smartphone batteries operate under significantly different conditions than electric vehicle power packs, the report suggests there can be a 10 per cent increase in density.

    Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series ‘Galaxy S24‘.

    According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile.

    Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

    –IANS

    Published Date: April 24, 2023 2:29 PM IST
