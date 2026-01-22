iQOO 15 Ultra design teased ahead of China launch: Set to get cyber-inspired colours and camera design

iQOO has officially launched its main member of the iQOO 15, and now set to launch the toned-down version as iQOO 15R in India. In the meantime, the tech giant is focusing on the premium version of it as the iQOO 15 Ultra in China. Ahead of its official launch, the company has now teased the smartphone, giving us a proper look at its colour options and rear design. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

According to official teasers shared on Weibo, the iQOO 15 Ultra will arrive in two finishes, 2077 and 2049. While the names sound futuristic, the colours are heavily into a cyber-inspired aesthetic. Here is all you need to know.

iQOO 15 Ultra Design

The 2077 variant comes in a darker shade with bright orange accents, while the 2049 option uses a lighter silver base with cool blue highlights. Both versions feature a honeycomb-style pattern on the rear panel, most noticeable in the centre area. It’s not subtle, and that’s clearly the point.

The rear camera module also looks different from the standard iQOO 15. Instead of softer curves, the Ultra model adopts a more rectangular camera island with sharper edges. Inside, there’s a triple camera setup, along with an embossed “Ultra” branding. The LED flash sits just below the camera island, accompanied by iQOO’s familiar “Monster Inside” tagline. Visually, the phone feels more aggressive, and that lines up well with iQOO’s performance-first branding.

iQOO 15 Ultra: What else to expect?

Previous teasers suggest that iQOO isn’t just dressing up the 15 Ultra for looks. The phone is expected to feature an active cooling fan, placed near the lower section of the chassis. Leaks also point to a large vapour chamber and a dedicated exhaust vent under the camera module.

This setup hints strongly at sustained performance, especially for long gaming sessions, something iQOO has been leaning into for a while now.

iQOO 15 Ultra launch in China

iQOO has already confirmed that the 15 Ultra will launch in China in February, possibly before the Spring Festival, which begins on February 17. While full specifications are still under wraps, reports suggest a large battery, very fast wired charging, and top-tier performance hardware. For now, all we can do is wait for the official launch in China.