iQOO is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone dubbed iQOO 12 5G in India this month. Ahead of its launch, the company will be taking its pre-bookings starting tomorrow. Those who want to purchase the phone with certain benefits can pre-book the phone by buying a priority pass. Let’s see how you can buy the priority pass for the phone and what all benefits it will offer.

iQOO 12 5G priority pass benefits

iQOO 12 5G’s priority pass will be available between December 5 to December 7. Those interested in pre-booking the phone can buy the priority pass for Rs 999 and get certain benefits. These benefits include 24-hour early access to order iQOO 12, a free pair of vivo TWS earbuds worth Rs 2,999, and exclusive lanch date offers.

The priority pass will be available on Amazon and iQOO India website. The Rs 999 that you will pay for the priority pass will be refundable.

iQOO 12 5G India price and colors (expected)

The smartphone is expected to be priced at around Rs 60,000. It will arrive in two color options – Black and White. The smartphone’s launch is scheduled for December 12. By now it’s clear that iQOO 12 5G will be the first smartphone in India to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Here are its full specifications.