Honor is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the Honor X9b, in India on February 15. The phone was originally launched in select global markets in October 2023 and is expected to come with similar features to its global version. The Honor X9b will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, as confirmed by the official microsite that has gone live on the e-commerce platform.

Honor X9b specifications (expected)

The microsite reveals some key details of the upcoming smartphone, such as its curved display, which is claimed to be “unbreakable.” The phone is said to have SGS-certified “360-degree whole-device protection” and “India’s first ultra bounce display” with ‘Airbag’ technology. The microsite also teases a big battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and a slim design for the Honor X9b, but does not mention the exact specifications.

Another interesting feature of the microsite is the banner that shows a big, round silhouette of the rear camera module of the Honor X9b, inside which the launch date and the words “unlock the extra” are written. Upon closer inspection, the “x” in the word extra appears to be formed by two overlapping earbuds. These are likely to be the Honor Choice Earbuds X5, which were previously teased by HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth. This suggests that the company may launch these TWS earbuds along with the Honor X9b on February 15.

According to previous reports, the Honor X9b may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200 x 2,652 pixels) AMOLED display and run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone may also pack a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. For optics, the Honor X9b may sport a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, comprising a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera may house a 16-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its new smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, in India this month, with the official unveiling planned for February 22. In anticipation of the launch, the company will start accepting pre-orders for the phone. The details for pre-booking have been disclosed by iQOO. The opportunity to pre-book the device will commence next week, and those who avail of this offer will enjoy added perks, including an extended warranty.