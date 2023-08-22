How to apply parental controls on YouTube for your kids

YouTube has hundreds of thousands of videos that your kids can enjoy. Be it a nursery rhyme, a moral science story, or just some funny cartoon — your kids love spending time watching these videos on YouTube. But at the same time, there is a lot on YouTube that you do not want your kids to watch. Thankfully, you can add restrictions to your kids’ YouTube accounts using parental controls. Not only can you prevent your kids from watching mature content, but you can also add time limits so that your kids do not spend too much time watching videos.

These parental controls work on Android, iPhone, or desktop, giving you full control over what your kids are watching and how much. Although there is a separate app for kids called YouTube Kids, you can add restrictions if your kids use the regular YouTube app or website on any device. But if you are not familiar with YouTube Kids, we have got you covered. This rundown will guide you on how you can make YouTube a safer place for your kids.

Using YouTube Kids

If you want full safety for your kid, YouTube Kids is your best bet. It is a dedicated app meant for kids, with colourful and playful animations that will appeal to kids. The child-friendly interface also makes it easy for parents to teach how they can watch videos online. There is no adult or mature content on this platform, making it completely safe for your kids.

You can classify content into different categories, such as learning, music, shows, and animated content featuring animals. You can set a passcode so that only you as a parent can open the app. In addition to its app on both Android and iOS, YouTube Kids is also available on the web. But YouTube Kids is meant for young kids who are say, below 12 years of age. For teenagers, YouTube Kids might not be the right app for learning.

Using regular YouTube with restrictions

If your kid is old enough to consume content beyond cartoons and nursery rhymes, it is better you give them access to the regular YouTube app. That does not mean you have to give up control. The Restricted Mode on the regular YouTube app allows parents to filter mature content from the app. You can turn on Restricted Mode inside the General tab from the YouTube Settings, available when you tap your profile image on the top right corner of the app. On the web, it is visible when you click on the profile icon.

“This helps to hide potentially mature videos. No filter is 100% accurate. This setting only applies to this app on this device,” says the description for the Restricted Mode setting. This means that even though YouTube will restrict mature videos from appearing on the feed or finding their way to the algorithm of the user when Restricted Mode is turned on, YouTube does not take a 100 percent guarantee for accuracy. Restricted Mode will block the content belonging to the following types: