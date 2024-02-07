Amazon Valentine's Day finds: Top deals on smartwatches under Rs 2,000

I have been researching budget-friendly smartwatches for some time now and have found some great options that won’t break the bank. These smartwatches offer a range of features, including fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone notifications. They are also stylish and comfortable to wear. Some of the best options I have come across include the Fire-Boltt Phoenix, Noise Force, and boAt Xtend. These smartwatches are perfect for anyone who wants to track their fitness and health without spending a fortune. They are also great for people who are just starting with smartwatches and want to try them without investing too much money. Here are some deals that you can check out.

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on smart ceiling fans

Best Amazon deals on smartwatches for under Rs 2,000

Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED

READ MORE Amazon finds: Top deals on electric guitars

READ MORE Amazon Electronic Days sale: Discounts on instant cameras

The Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution, which delivers vibrant colours and crisp details in any lighting condition. You can also customise the display with the Always On feature, as well. The smartwatch also has a sleek and elegant design, with a stainless steel rotating crown. Whether you are into sports, fitness, or wellness, the Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch has something for you. It supports over 110 sports modes. You can also enjoy seamless Bluetooth calling from your wrist, without having to reach for your phone. The Phoenix AMOLED smartwatch also has a powerful voice assistant that can help you with various tasks. It is currently available for Rs 1,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 12,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

Noise Force

The Noise Force smartwatch has a sporty and rugged design that can withstand impacts and scratches. It has a functional rotating crown that lets you navigate the watch with ease. Its Bluetooth calling feature allows you to make and receive calls from your wrist. The smartwatch has a 1.32-inch high-resolution display that shows vivid and sharp images. The smartwatch also helps you monitor your health with the Noise Health Suite. This includes a blood oxygen monitor, a sleep monitor, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a breathing practice and a female cycle tracker. You can also choose from multiple sports modes to suit your fitness goals and preferences. The smartwatch is currently available for Rs 1,499, instead of the listed price of Rs 5,999.

Buy Now on Amazon

boAt Xtend

If you are looking for a smartwatch that can do more than just tell time, you might want to check out the boAt Xtend which has Alexa built-in. This feature allows you to set reminders, and alarms and ask questions about anything from weather forecasts to live cricket scores, just by using your voice. The watch has a 1.69-inch square colour LCD with a round dial that offers a complete capacitive touch experience. For your health and wellness, the watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your heart rate and indicates your stress levels. It also monitors your blood oxygen levels to keep track of your overall health. The watch also tracks your sleep stages every night. If you are into sports and fitness, you will love the 14 sports modes and the 5 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance of the watch. The boAt Xtend is currently selling for Rs 1,899, instead of the listed price of Rs 7,990.