Amazon Soundbar Days: Top deals on soundbars Samsung, Sony, more

As we usher in a new month, Amazon India has launched its latest sale event, the Soundbar Days. Kicking off today, February 3, and running until February 4, this sale features a range of discounts on a variety of soundbars and home theatres. Shoppers can avail of up to a 65 percent discount on these items. If you’re in the market for a soundbar, this sale presents a perfect opportunity. Here’s a list of top-rated soundbars that are currently available at reduced prices on Amazon.

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar

The Aavante Bar Orion provides a captivating 160W R.M.S audio experience with its signature sound. This 2.1 Channel soundbar features a wireless subwoofer and dynamic LEDs. It offers a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth V5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI(ARC). You can control your playback options using the master remote control or the soundbar control panel. It provides different EQ modes such as Music, Movies, News, and 3D.

boAt Aavante Bar Orion Soundbar is currently available for Rs 7,499.

Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL)

This soundbar gives 520W of output and Dolby 5.1 channel 3D Sound and comes with nine speakers. It has various sound modes including surround sound expansion, game mode, adaptive sound lite, DTS virtual:x and standard. It has Bluetooth multi-connection and other connectivity options including HDMI In, HDMI Out and HDMI ARC. It supports various decoding formats including AAC, MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC and AIFF.

Samsung Soundbar (HW-B67E/XL) is currently available for Rs 23,999.

Sony HT-S20R

This sound system delivers an immersive, cinematic audio experience with Dolby Digital surround sound from 5.1 distinct channels. It includes an external subwoofer and a 3-channel soundbar that work together to produce dynamic sound. With a power output of 400W, it allows for effortless streaming of your preferred content via Bluetooth. Additionally, it features a USB port for easy plug-and-play music from a memory stick. The system also supports HDMI Arc and Optical Connectivity, enabling a single cable connection between the soundbar and your TV.

Sony HT-S20R is currently available for Rs 17,792.

JBL Cinema SB271

The JBL Cinema SB271 soundbar, with its impressive 220Watt output, offers powerful sound through its two full-range drivers. Its wireless subwoofer produces deep and resonant bass. The soundbar features 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital audio and allows users to stream music from their mobile or tablet using Bluetooth. It offers versatile setup options with HDMI ARC and optical connections, ensuring easy user accessibility. A unique feature is the “Voice” button on the remote control that enhances voice clarity and brings dialogues to the forefront. Despite these features, the soundbar maintains a slim profile with a height of just 67mm.

JBL Cinema SB271 is currently available for Rs 14,999.