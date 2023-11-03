Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Great Indian Festival Sale Finale days have now started with blockbuster offers and deals on various products. The month-long sale began on October 8 and will end on November 10 — just ahead of Diwali. This makes it the perfect time to decorate your house with lights of various colours, shapes and sizes. So, if you are planning to give your home a makeover this festive season, Amazon is offering up to 80 percent off on Diwali lights of various styles and designs.

Here are our top picks for Diwali lights under Rs 500 for you:

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on smart printers under Rs 5000

These string lights come in very beautiful snowflake shaped bulbs. It provides great coverage with a standard three-meter length and contains 15 energy efficient LED bulbs. They are very easy to install and use, just plug 220v ac into the power source and light it up. This product can be great add-on to your Diwali decoration. Get this at Rs 284 on Amazon.

READ MORE Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on headphones under Rs 5000

Buy Now on Amazon

This Diwali light comes with 12 hanging diyas. It has an amazing eight flashing modes and standard 2.5 meter of length. This decorative curtain Diwali light has 138 LED lights, and its Diya design gives your home a very beautiful and traditional look. Add this decorative item to your home’s attire at just Rs 429 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This string light comes in warm white color and in a curtain form. It has eight different lighting modes that can be controlled with remote or the power button. This fairy light has a special timer feature which turn off light automatically after six hours. This product is offered to you at a price of Rs 499 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This window curtain hanging lights has 12 stars, six small and six big. It has eight flashing modes in waves, sequential, slo-glo and many more. PESCA lights comes with a special feature they are waterproof, safe to use and also power saving and eco-friendly. Buy these lights at just Rs 384 on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

This is a warm white 16 LED metal ball string light that has three-meters-long 16 metal hollow ball decorations on the bulbs. This is a multipurpose light which can be used for different occasions. This light ball set is available to you at Rs 299 on Amazon.

D