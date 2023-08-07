Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on TWS earphones under Rs 5,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is underway with big discounts and offers on a range of products. In the run-up to India’s Independence Day on August 15, Amazon’s ongoing sale has some appealing deals on Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, so if you are looking for a pair of earbuds, we have handpicked a few deals that you may consider.

The Nord Buds 2R are one of OnePlus’ most affordable TWS earphones. The company claims the earbuds can last up to 38 hours on a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R earbuds come with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance. For sound, the earbuds pack a 12.4mm driver unit inside, which the company claims offers a crisp clear and enhanced bass-quality sound experience. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R cost Rs 2,198 on Amazon currently, but they can cost less if you use bank cards.

Once popular for its bean-shaped earbuds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are one of the best deals on Amazon right now. These earbuds come with support for three microphones for better voice pick-up and noise cancellation. Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds Live can last up to 21 hours on a single charge. The earbuds offer sound tuned by AKG and include sensors, such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and grip sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is currently selling for Rs 3,990.

The Boat Airdopes are among the most affordable truly wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds come with up to 42 hours of runtime, including six hours of music playback, on a single charge. Boat claims the earbuds take about one hour to charge but with the charging cradle, it is about two hours. The Boat Airdopes 141 earbuds offer low latency and come with two 8mm drivers. The Boat Airdopes earbuds cost Rs 1,199 in the Amazon sale.

The Noise Buds VS104 Max comes with support for active noise-cancellation up to 25dB, allowing for better audio and calling experience. The earbuds are claimed to last up to 45 hours on a single charge, while its quad-mic array allows for better calls. There is also support for environmental noise control (ENC) on these earbuds. The Noise Buds VS104 Max cost Rs 1,699.