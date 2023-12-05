Smartwatches have now become a lifestyle product lately, thanks to their budget prices. If you are looking for a smartwatch for yourself or are thinking of gifting a brand-new wearable to someone, then you might want to have a look at Amazon. The platform has a wide range of wearable smartwatches that come with large displays, smart health features, and even Bluetooth Calling support.

These watches can be purchased at over 50 percent off. To make your purchase decision more informed and swifter, we have curated a list of three smartwatches under Rs 2,000. Let’s take a look.

Fire-Boltt Pheonix Pro is one of the most popular smartwatches under Rs 2,000. It is priced at Rs 1,349 and is an ‘Amazon’s Choice’ smartwatch. The wearable comes with a 1.39-inch circular display and has a slim design. It comes with 120+ sports modes, a SpO2 sensor, Heart Rate Monitoring support, and more.

If want something larger with a square display, then the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus is a good choice at Rs 1,499. It sports a 1.83-inch display and comes with 100 sports modes. It has AI voice assistance and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to offer up to 8 days of battery on a single charge, when not using the Bluetooth Calling feature. When using that, it is said to offer up to 5 days of usage.

Boat Wave Sigma smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,599 on Amazon. It has one of the largest screens in any smartwatch at this price range – 2.01 inches. The display has support for multiple watch faces, which you can customize from the DIY Watch Face Studio. It has several different watch faces and health modes SpO2 sensor and Heart Rate sensor.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 is priced at Rs 1,489 on Amazon, which is way lower than its MRP. The smartwatch comes with a 1.96-inch screen and has 170+ watch faces. It has different health features like Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and others. The smartwatch can be paired with a smartphone and via the NoiseFit app.

These are some of the top smartwatches you can buy on Amazon for under Rs 2,000. If you plan to purchase of the the smartwatch in this list, then hurry up as the discounted prices may change, depending on when you plan to buy.