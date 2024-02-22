Amazon finds: Top broadband routers to buy under Rs 1000

I recently did some research on routers available for under Rs 1,000 and there are some decent options in the market. While they may not have all the advanced features of higher-end routers, they are still capable of providing reliable internet connectivity for homes or small offices. Some popular brands that offer routers in this price range include TP-Link, D-Link, and Tenda. It’s important to look for a router with at least 300Mbps wireless speed and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Additionally, ensure that the router has sufficient coverage for your space and supports WPA2 encryption for security. Overall, if you’re on a budget and need a basic router, there are options available that can meet your needs without breaking the bank.

Best Amazon deals on broadband routers

Tenda N Series Home Wi-Fi Router

The Tenda N301 Wireless N300 Easy Setup Router is designed to be user-friendly, making it ideal for home users. It complies with the IEEE802.11n standard and delivers wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps. This router is perfect for everyday web activities such as e-mail, chatting, streaming videos, and online gaming. Additionally, the N301 can function as a client router to connect wirelessly to your ISP network or as an uplink access point (AP) to share the Internet throughout your home, eliminating dead spots. For any product-related queries, you can contact the brand’s customer care for faster resolution. It is currently available for Rs 995, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 2,000.

D-Link DIR-615 Wi-Fi Router

The D-Link DIR-615 Wi-Fi router is designed to be user-friendly, making it ideal for home use. It complies with IEEE802.11n standards and delivers wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps. Notably, the N301 can also function as a client router to connect wirelessly to your ISP network or as an uplink access point (AP) to share internet connectivity throughout your home, eliminating dead spots. In summary, the Tenda N301 Wireless N300 Easy Setup Router provides reliable performance, ease of use, and essential security features for home networking needs. The D-Link router is currently available for Rs 799, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 1,800.

TP-Link TL-WR820N Wi-Fi Router

The TP-Link TL-WR820N is a 300Mbps Multi-Mode Wi-Fi Router designed for everyday use. Its 300Mbps Wi-Fi speed makes it ideal for daily tasks such as browsing, emailing, and video streaming. The router supports IPTV with features like IGMP Proxy/Snooping, Bridge, and Tag VLAN, which optimise IPTV streaming. Additionally, the Guest Network feature provides separate access for guests while securing the host network. Parents can manage connected devices using Parental Controls, allowing them to control when and how devices access the internet. The router also includes an SPI firewall and wireless encryption to protect your home network. It is compatible with the most recent Internet Protocol version (IPv6), ensuring future-proof connectivity. This router is available on Amazon for Rs 929, instead of the listed price of Rs 1,299.