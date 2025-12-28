comscore
Amazon Finds 2025: Best Gaming Accessories Under Rs 5,000 in India for Pro-Level Performance and Immersive Experience

Explore the top gaming accessories under Rs 5,000 available on Amazon India in 2025. Upgrade your setup with keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and other budget-friendly gaming gear.

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Dec 28, 2025, 11:20 AM (IST)

Accessories for gaming setup

photo icon Building your first gaming setup? Here are some of the top accessories and products you can consider to complete your gaming setup.

Amazon finds: Looking for gaming accessories to kickstart your gaming career? Amazon has got you covered with a range of gaming accessories to buy. Here are some of the essential accessories you must have as a gamer.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Starting with the mouse, having a good mouse is essential for gaming. Especially, if you are playing first-person shooter esports games. Razer DeathAdder Essential is priced at Rs 1,299. The mouse has a classic black design with a green Razer logo that lights up when plugged in. It has a 6400DPI optical sensor for fast and precise swipes. It has 5 hype response buttons with 10 million clicks.

Ant Esports MP400 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad 

If you want a fancy accessory, you can go with a gaming mouse pad. Ant Esports MP400 gaming mouse pad is priced adjust Rs 699 on Amazon. Unlike regular mouse pads, this one has RGB LED lights around it. It has an anti-slip rubber base and a waterproof coating. The LED lights on the mouse pad can be powered by plugging in the USB port to your computer.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core headphones

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core costs Rs 3,462 on Amazon. Buyers can get up to Rs 850 discount on select bank cards, taking the price down. It is an on-ear headphone with a microphone. The microphone has a swivel-to-mute function. The headset has a 40mm driver with spatial audio support. HyperX offers a 2-year warranty with free technical support.

HPGK400F Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The HPGK400F Mechanical Keyboard is priced at Rs 1,999 on Amazon. It is a full-sized keyboard with a metal panel. It has durable mechanical keys to enhance your typing experience. The keyboard has RGB LED backlit keys to offer an aesthetic look.

These are some of the top gaming accessories you can buy on Amazon under Rs 5,000. Do note that the prices mentioned above may change, depending on the time of your purchase. That said, hurry up and purchase the choice of accessories you need from the above list.

Having good gaming accessories may help you excel in games. For instance, a gaming mouse and mousepad may improve your aim. A headphone may allow you to hear the footsteps of enemies. You can also talk with your friends with the microphone attached to it. As for the gaming keyboard, it’s a good add-on to your gaming setup.