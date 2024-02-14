Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Top phones to buy under Rs 15,000

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, and with so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. However, if you are on a budget and looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000, there are plenty of options available in the market. These smartphones offer decent performance, good camera quality, and long battery life. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and Motorola offer some excellent smartphones in this price range. You can choose from a range of options like Oppo A59, Realme Narzo 60X, and Nokia G42 5G among others. These smartphones offer great value for money and are perfect for those who are looking for a budget-friendly device without compromising on features and performance. If you are looking for a phone for under Rs 15,000 these options are worth considering.

Best Amazon deals on smartphones for under Rs 15,000

Oppo A59

If you are looking for a smartphone that can handle your daily tasks and entertainment needs, you might want to check out the new model from our brand. The Oppo A59 features a big 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC flash charge. You can also enjoy watching videos and playing games on the 6.56-inch HD+ waterdrop display, which has a 90Hz refresh rate and vivid colours. The MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor ensures smooth performance and supports dual 5G connectivity, using 4GB of RAM. You can also store plenty of photos, videos and apps on the 128GB storage. It has a 13MP AI rear camera and an 8MP front camera for capturing your moments. This is a smartphone that offers you a lot of value and quality for your money. The Oppo A59 is currently available for Rs 13,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 17,999.

Realme Narzo 60X

If you are looking for a smartphone that can handle your busy lifestyle, you might want to check out the Realme Narzo 60X. It has a 33W fast charging technology that can fill up 50 percent of the 5000mAh battery in just 30 minutes, and fully charge it in 70 minutes. It has a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back. You get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the phone. The side fingerprint sensor on the phone can help unlock your phone more easily. The Narzo 60x uses a 6.72-inch LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is a good option that offers value for your money. The Narzo 60X is currently available for Rs 12,999, instead of the listed price of Rs 14,999.

Nokia G42 5G

If you are looking for a fast, snappy, clear, reliable and secure smartphone, look no further than the Nokia G42 5G. This phone features 5G connectivity powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G, which lets you browse, stream and download at blazing speeds. It also has 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) for smooth multitasking and performance. The 50MP triple AI camera lets you capture stunning photos and videos in any situation, whether it’s a portrait, a landscape or a night scene. And with a 5000 mAh battery, you can enjoy your Nokia G42 5G for longer without worrying about running out of juice. Plus, with Android 13 and up to 3 years of monthly security updates, you can rest assured that your Nokia G42 5G is always protected and up to date. The Nokia G42 5G is currently selling for Rs 12,499, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 15,999.