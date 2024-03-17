Amazon deals: Top offers on party speakers to check out

I love party speakers! They’re the perfect way to get everyone in the mood to dance and have a good time. When I am hosting a party, I always make sure to have a good set of speakers that can play music loud enough to fill the room. There’s something about the sound of music that just brings people together and creates a fun and lively atmosphere. Plus, with so many different types of party speakers available these days, it’s easy to find one that fits your budget and your style. Whether you are looking for something sleek and modern or something with a vintage vibe, there’s a set of party speakers out there that will meet your needs. Here are some options with deals on them on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals on party speakers

Sony MHC-V13 High-Power Party Speaker

Experience the power of music with the Sony MHC-V13 High-Power Party Speaker. You can feel every beat, even from a distance, with the Jet Bass Booster technology that delivers thumping bass. Light up your parties with the integrated speaker light, creating a true festival vibe right in your living room. Unleash your inner pop star with the Karaoke and Guitar inputs, and let your talent shine. With Bluetooth & NFC connectivity, streaming music is effortless—just one touch and you’re connected. Take control of your party soundtrack with the Music Center & Fiestable App, allowing you to adjust sound settings and light colours, plus activate DJ and karaoke modes for endless fun. And for movie enthusiasts, the built-in CD Player lets you enjoy your favourite films through CD playback. When it’s time to move the party, the convenient carry handle makes it easy to transport the speaker to any room. This party speaker is currently available for Rs 17,890, instead of the listed price of Rs 23,990.

Akai UltraBoom-80, Powerful 80W RMS Home Theater Bluetooth Party Box Speaker

Experience powerful sound with the Akai UltraBoom-80, a robust 80W RMS Home Theater Bluetooth Party Box Speaker designed to fill any room with high-power bass and an immersive audio experience. Effortlessly connect to your devices via Bluetooth v5.0 for stable, seamless wireless audio streaming. Enhance your audio-visual entertainment with HDMI ARC support, allowing easy TV connection for enriched sound while watching shows and movies. The UltraBoom-80 offers versatile input options including USB, FM radio, an aux input, and a wired mic input for comprehensive connectivity. Interactive entertainment is at your fingertips with a built-in wireless microphone and karaoke feature, complemented by dynamic multi-colour LED lights to elevate your party atmosphere. This party speaker is currently selling for Rs 6,165 as opposed to the listed price of Rs 10,990.

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker

Experience the ultimate sound with JBL Pro Sound, delivering a powerful 160 Watts from the JBL PartyBox 110. Enjoy JBL Original Pro Sound with two levels of deep and adjustable Bass that elevate your music. Light up your party with a dynamic light show, featuring colours synched to the beat, customisable strobes, and dazzling patterns for an immersive audiovisual experience. Keep the party going with 12 hours of playtime, thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery that offers an incredible 12 hours of non-stop entertainment. The IPX4 splashproof design ensures that your party stays lively without any worries. Plus, with mic and guitar inputs, unleash your inner star as you sing and play along. The JBL party speaker is currently up for sale at Rs 27,997 against the listed price of Rs 35,999.