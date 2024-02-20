Amazon deals: Amazon is offering a discount on the popular Poco M6 Pro 5G smartphone. It is priced at Rs 10,499 on Amazon and has now received a coupon discount, making it more affordable than ever. Some of the highlights of the smartphone include a punch-hole high refresh rate screen, dual cameras on the back, and a Snapdragon 5G-enabled processor. Let’s take a look at the deal.

READ MORE 5 Cheapest smartphones you can buy on Amazon right now

Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 10,499 for a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,499 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. However, there’s a coupon discount on Amazon of Rs 500, taking the starting price of the device down to Rs 9,999.

READ MORE Poco C65, Poco M6 5G launched in new colours

For that price, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is a good 5G smartphone. The only device closer to it is the Itel P55 5G, however, it’s Rs 500 pricier.

Buy Now on Amazon

Specifications of the Poco M6 Pro 5G

The M6 Pro 5G sports a large 6.79-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole-punch cut-out for the 8MP front camera. On the rear, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear as well as the front camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and transferring data. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

It comes with several connectivity options such as dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS suite. It also has an IR blaster for controlling TV and other gadget. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has MIUI on top.

If you are planning to get a 5G smartphone but are on a tight budget, this is a good deal as it is one of the cheapest 5G phones. Do note that the price mentioned in this article is subject to change depending on the time of your purchase. So hurry up and buy the device before the coupon discount expires.