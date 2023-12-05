Amazon deals: Check out top printers for homes

Printers have become a crucial part of the PC setup at your home. Whether you are a student who has to prepare assignments with hard copies of presentations and documents more often, a professional working from home to progress their work or an independent creator who has to pitch a million-dollar idea to clients, printers make it easy to bring the ideas or work on paper. If you need a printer for your home and looking for a deal, you can consider buying it from Amazon. Several printers from different brands are currently on sale on Amazon and with the help of additional offers, you can save a lot on your purchase. Here are some deals that you can check out.

Best Amazon deals on printers

This ink tank printer will let you print, scan, and copy with a dedicated ID copy button. It gives both colour and monochrome print outputs. It supports self-healing Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy as connectivity options. It has a maximum print speed of 5ppm for colour and 12ppm for monochrome. The printer is compatible with Windows 11, Android, iOS, and macOS. The HP Smart Tank printer is currently available for Rs 16,299, instead of the listed price of Rs 18,848.

This Canon printer is one of the most affordable ink printers, allowing you to print, scan, and copy. It gives colour printouts and uses both Wi-Fi and USB for connectivity. The scanner on the printer comes with a 600×1200 DPI resolution. It supports Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The maximum print speed for colour printouts is 4ipm and that for monochrome printouts is 8ipm. This printer is currently available for Rs 5,599, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 6,495.

This multifunction printer from Brother offers three functions: print, scan, and copy. It has a flatbed scanner with a resolution of 1200×600 DPI. The printer is compatible with devices running Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. It comes with a maximum print speed of 11ppm for colour printouts and 28ppm for monochrome printouts. The printer supports A4, Letter, Legal, and Folio among other paper sizes. It comes with a refillable ink bottle technology. The Brother printer is currently available for Rs 11,699, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 13,990.