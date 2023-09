MG Hector price cut: MG Motor has slashed the prices of MG Hector and Hector Plus across all variants in India. This comes almost nine months after the unveiling of the mid-sized SUV in the country. The price cut is expected to help MG Motor boost the sales of both models, whilst allowing Hector to be competitive enough against other SUV options like XUV700 from Mahindra.

MG Hector and Hector Plus price slashed in India

MG Hector and Hector Plus are now cheaper by up to 1.37 lakh. The price cut is for both petrol and diesel variants. The base variant – Style MT – is now priced at Rs 14.73 lakh, Rs 27,000 down from Rs 15 lakh in August. The top-of-the-line variant of Hector Plus – Sharp Pro MT (Diesel) – now costs 22.21 lakh, which is a price cut of Rs 1,37 lakh from the August price of Rs 23.58 lakh.

Follow the list below to learn about the price cut for all MG Hector variants.

– MG Hector Petrol Style MT – Rs 14.73 lakh (Rs 15 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Shine MT EX – Rs 15.99 lakh (Rs 16.34 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Shine CVT EX – Rs 17.19 lakh (Rs 17.54 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Smart MT EX – Rs 16.80 lakh (Rs 17.16 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Smart CVT EX – Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 18.35 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Smart Pro MT – Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 18.65 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Sharp Pro MT – Rs 19.45 lakh (Rs 20.11 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Sharp Pro CVT – Rs 20.78 lakh (Rs 21.44 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Petrol Savvy Pro CVT – Rs 21.73 lakh (Rs 22.39 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Diesel Shine MT – Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 18.85 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Diesel Smart MT – Rs 18.99 lakh (Rs 19.94 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Diesel Smart Pro MT – Rs 20 lakh (Rs 21.29 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Diesel Sharp Pro MT – Rs 21.51 lakh (Rs 22.72 lakh in August)

Following are the new prices of MG Hector Plus variants.

– MG Hector Plus 6S Petrol Sharp Pro MT – Rs 20.15 lakh (Rs 20.81 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 6S Petrol Sharp Pro CVT – Rs 21.48 lakh (Rs 22.14 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 6S Petrol Savvy Pro CVT – Rs 22.43 lakh (Rs 23.09 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 6S Diesel Smart Pro MT – Rs 20.80 lakh (Rs 22 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 6S Diesel Sharp Pro MT – Rs 22.21 lakh (Rs 23.43 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Petrol Smart MT EX – Rs 17.50 lakh (Rs 18 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Petrol Sharp Pro MT – Rs 20.15 lakh (Rs 20.96 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Petrol Sharp Pro CVT – Rs 21.48 lakh (Rs 22.29 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Petrol Savvy Pro CVT – Rs 22.43 lakh (Rs 23.24 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Diesel Smart MT – Rs 19.76 lakh (Rs 20.80 lakh in August)

– MG Hector Plus 7S Diesel Sharp Pro MT – Rs 22.21 lakh (Rs 23.58 lakh in August)