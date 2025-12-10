ChatGPT has quietly turned into a mini editing studio. Thanks to Adobe’s latest update, you can now edit photos, PDFs, and even design templates directly inside a ChatGPT conversation – without switching between Photoshop, Acrobat, or Express. The integration is available for free across desktop, web, and iOS, while Adobe Express support is already live on Android. Also Read: ChatGPT Is Getting Its Own App Store As OpenAI Invites Developers

This latest addition is simply to make creative tools feel far less intimidating, especially for people who don't usually work with full-fledged editing software.

How the new Adobe integration works

Using Adobe apps inside ChatGPT is as simple as uploading a file and typing what you want done. For example: "Adobe Photoshop, blur the background of this image."

Once you activate an app in a chat, you don’t need to call it again. You can just continue giving instructions like:

“Make the image brighter”

“Remove the object on the right”

“Increase contrast slightly”

Depending on what you’re editing, ChatGPT may show additional UI controls such as sliders for brightness or effects, or multiple output options to choose from.

You can connect Adobe apps by going to Settings → Apps & Connectors, or simply trigger them with a prompt.

What you can do with Photoshop, Acrobat, and Express inside ChatGPT

Photoshop

You can edit specific areas of an image, adjust brightness/contrast/exposure, apply effects like Glitch or Glow, enhance details, or make simple creative edits – all without opening the full desktop app.

Acrobat

PDF editing becomes much easier. You can:

Edit text inside PDFs

Extract tables or content

Merge and organise files

Compress large documents

Convert images or documents into PDF

Redact sensitive details

Adobe Express

Express lets you design posters, social media graphics, invitations, and quick layouts. You can browse templates, replace images, change colours, add animations, and export your final design – all inside the chat window.

If you ever need deeper control, you can open the same project in Adobe’s standalone apps and continue editing there.