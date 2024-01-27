Taylor Swift becomes latest victim to AI fake porn, US calls for rules

One of the world’s most popular and influential singers, Taylor Swift is the latest victim of deepfake abuse. Sexually explicit photos of the musician have cropped up online, making their way, especially to X (formerly Twitter), which has no restrictions on sharing of sexual content. Swift’s fake images are more concerning than those of Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who fell victim to a similar incident last year. Much like the Indian government urged social media companies to tighten rules on the kind of content allowed online, The White House has pitched for legislation to protect people from deepfakes generated by AI after the spread of fake photos of Taylor Swift went viral.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the incident “alarming” and said it’s among the AI issues the Joe Biden administration has been prioritising, reports The Verge. “Of course, Congress should take legislative action. That’s how you deal with some of these issues. There should be legislation, obviously, to deal with this issue,” Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying.

The Swift deepfake images went viral on X, with one reaching 45 million views before being taken down. It also had more than 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes and bookmarks before the post was removed. The platform responded slowly, with the post staying up for around 17 hours. Even though Swifties — the name coined by the Taylor Swift fans for themselves — tried to drown the related posts by making hundreds of posts on unrelated content for the same search term, some users claim a few fake explicit images of Swift are still up on the website.

In a statement, X said that “posting Non-Consensual Nudity (NCN) images is strictly prohibited on X and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards such content.” Jean-Pierre said social media platforms “have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules” to prevent this type of material from spreading.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has said that the explicit Swift AI fakes are “alarming and terrible”. In an interview with NBC Nightly News, Nadella said, “I think it behoves us to move fast on this.” Why is Microsoft in question? That is because of a possible connection between the group of people who may have created these photos and Microsoft’s AI-powered text-to-image generator. These deepfake images are said to have first emerged in a specific Telegram group dedicated to circulating abusive and sexually explicit images of women. One of the tools the members of this group use is Microsoft’s image generator.

Swift is reportedly weighing possible legal action against the website responsible for generating the deepfakes.

— Written with inputs from IANS