Meta said that it is making it clearer how users can better control what they see on their apps. The company announced is also testing new controls.

Meta has revealed the details of its social media algorithms to explain how Instagram and Facebook users get personalized content recommendations. Meta said that it is making it clearer how users can better control what they see on their apps. In addition to this, the company announced that it is testing new controls and making other controls more accessible.

“This is part of a wider ethos of openness, transparency and accountability. With rapid advances taking place with powerful technologies like generative AI, it’s understandable that people are both excited by the possibilities and concerned about the risks,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, wrote in a blog post.

Meta has created 22 “system cards” that explain how different features on its social media platforms work. These features include the Feed, Stories, Reels, and other ways that people can find and watch content on Facebook and Instagram. The system cards give easy-to-understand and detailed information about how the AI systems behind these features use various signals and factors to rank and suggest content that people might like or be interested in.

Meta also revealed that it uses signals, which are types of inputs with predictive models that help the platform know what type of content will be most relevant for a user on Meta’s platforms. Users can know more about these signals and how frequently these signals are used in the Transparency Center.

The company also said that it uses these signals to identify harmful content on the platform. They help Meta to remove and reduce the distribution of problematic and low-quality content on the platform.

In the coming weeks, Facebook and Instagram users will see the “Why Am I Seeing This?” option in more features, such as Facebook Reels, Instagram Reels, and Instagram’s Explore tab. This feature will let users tap on a reel and see an explanation of how the AI system behind it used their previous activity, such as likes, comments, follows, and views, to recommend it to them.

Instagram is also experimenting with a new Reels feature that will let users express their preferences for the recommended reels. Users will be able to mark a reel as “Interested” if they want to see more content like it in the future. This feature is similar to the existing option to mark a reel as “Not Interested” if they want to see less of it. The “Not Interested” option has been available since 2021.