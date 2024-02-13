X to let advertisers run ads next to 'curated list' of creators

Elon Musk-run X has announced that advertisers will soon be able to run ads next to certain content creators on the platform via the Creator Targeting programme. This move will allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing next to controversial or offensive content. The announcement comes days after several brands stopped placing advertisements on X last year after their ads were found next to pro-Nazi content on the platform.

“Soon, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting,” the company said in a blog post. “This means giving advertisers more control to be able to use the self-serve X Ads Manager to run ads against the content of their chosen creator(s) in both the home timeline and profile,” it added.

The microblogging platform also plans to add the ability to serve ads only on an individual creator’s profile — eliminating the unlikely event of unwanted adjacencies while aligning your brand to the creators you love most. Creator Targeting is an extension of X’s powerful and brand-safe video offering, according to the company.

Last year, notable companies like Apple and Disney paused their ad spending on X after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on the platform. During a New York Times DealBook interview, Musk lashed out at the brands, and even told them to “go f*** yourself.” However, he later apologised for that. A Financial Times report later said that X was reaching out to small and medium-sized advertisers to ensure a smooth flow of revenue after the big brands ditched the platform.

With the new strategy for the placement of ads on X, the company is trying to mend its image amongst big brands and lure them to begin advertising. Even though X managed to get several advertisers on board, they are not contributing to the company’s revenue as much as the big brands were. X’s advertising revenue dipped by 50 percent last year to roughly $2.5 billion, while the target was $3 billion. The Musk-led company pulled in around $600 million per quarter in 2023, as opposed to the revenue of $1 billion per quarter in 2022.

X also mentioned that since launching the ad revenue-sharing programme in July last year, over 80,000 creators have turned to the platform to tell their stories and monetise their craft.

— Written with inputs from IANS