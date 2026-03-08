WhatsApp iOS update: Can you now find stickers while typing emoji on iPhone?

WhatsApp continues to introduce minor features to make conversations quicker and more comfortable. The recent release to iPhone users is centered on stickers. The new option lets users find stickers when typing emoji on a chat. This eliminates the possibility of opening the sticker keyboard and going through the various packs. Rather, WhatsApp currently presents sticker suggestions as they appear immediately upon typing emojis in the message bar.

iOS Users Will Get Stickers Suggestion

This is added to the recent WhatsApp update on iOS. The latest version of the app, 26.8.76, has been granted the feature to see stickers when typing emojis in chat messages. WhatsApp displays stickers resembling the emoji to the user when they enter the emoji in the chat bar.

The feature can assist users in sending stickers fast when chatting. Users do not need to open the sticker section and scroll through numerous packs to see a relevant option. The feature is an ongoing rollout and it might take time before it becomes available to all iPhone users.

How the Feature Will Work: Step-By-Step Guide

The feature operates in an easy manner. The instant messaging app has stickers that appear above the keyboard when a user writes a message with the help of an emoji. The user can swipe on the emoji suggestion to appear at the stickers and tap one to send.

As an illustration, when one types a laughing emoji, the application will display stickers with funny faces or reactions. When a heart emoji is typed in, there are stickers of love or affection. Users may also tap the show more results option to see more stickers, including third party sticker packs.

New Features Addition

WhatsApp has been introducing a number of new features with the recent updates. Group message history is one of the new features. This enables new entries in a group to view messages that had previously been sent before he/she joined the chat.

Other future functionalities are also in progress in the company. It is also reported that WhatsApp can roll out SIM binding to users whose phone numbers are Indian, in an effort to enhance account security. Moreover, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing an optional premium service called WhatsApp Plus. This premium subscription may have more customization features and other convenient functionalities for Android and iOS users.