Pebble has launched its all-metallic Cosmos Bold Pro smartwatch in India. The newly launched smartwatch is a new addition to its Cosmos lineup that also includes Cosmos Nova and Cosmos Bold. The smartwatch comes with a metallic strap and offers a 1.39-inch infinity display with curved glass.

The smartwatch features heart rate monitoring, AI voice assistant, multiple sports modes and more.

“We understand the needs of the modern consumer and how they are multi-tasking and doing much more than one can even pack in a single day. The array of impressive features can be explored and utilised well to get the most out of this dynamic smartwatch. Moreover, the reliable and versatile timepiece also has Hindi Language support and aims to reach out to a larger consumer base.” said Pebble’s Co-Founder Komal Agarwal.

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro price

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro is available in four colours- Metal Black, Metal Gold, Metal Silver and Gunmetal via pebblecart.com for Rs 2,799.

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro specifications

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro has metal straps, and the dial material is made from metal alloy. It is IP67 dust and water-resistant. Coming to display, the newly launched smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The display offers a 360X360 resolution with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The smartwatch features wireless charging and is powered by a 260 mAh battery and lasts up to seven days on standby.

Pebble Cosmos Bold Pro supports Bluetooth calling through Bluetooth version 5 and is compatible with iOS and Android with support for voice assistance. In addition to this, the smartwatch has multiple cloud-based watch faces and it supports 100 plus sports modes.

Coming to health monitoring, the smartwatch comes with a 24×7 health suite, which has features like a steps pedometer and SPO2, sleep and heart rate monitor.

Further, the smartwatch notifies about incoming calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp and social media.

Meanwhile, Pebble recently launched its Comos Nova smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is also a part Pebble Cosmos series and it has a host of features including Bluetooth calling, stress monitoring, SPO2 monitoring, AI voice assistant and more.

On the health front, the smartwatch can monitor various health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate and sleep

The Pebble Cosmos Nova smartwatch is available in four colours- Jet Black, Ocean Blue, Ivory Gold and Forest Green via Flipkart and Pebblecart.com. The smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,299.