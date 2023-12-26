Interactive display technology player Cornea on Tuesday unveiled its new 110-inch panel for Rs 1,099,999 which is touted as the largest in India. Powered by a Quad Core A55 processor, the interactive flat panel is available for order on Cornea’s website, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

“This advanced touchscreen revolutionises presentations and teamwork, fostering innovative collaboration. A game-changer for educators and professionals across India, it’s set to redefine the way we share and interact with ideas,” said Ankit Garg, Director at Cornea.

The panel can be integrated with smart office systems and comes equipped with voice control functionalities, ensuring ease of use during presentations, conferences, and other professional settings.

The new Cornea panel offers a 4K Ultra-HD display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a dust-proof display, immersive sound and voice control. The interactive flat panel is designed to enhance educational and corporate environments by providing a premium viewing experience with its ultra-high-definition resolution, vibrant colours, and high contrast ratio.

Since this is an interactive panel, it is meant for boardroom meetings and college and university classes. The size of 110 inches also makes it a good substitute for projectors that do not offer interactivity, which is sometimes quite essential when you are explaining a point on the screen for better presentation.

— Written with inputs from IANS