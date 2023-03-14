Realme C33 2023
The Realme C33 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display featuring an HD+ resolution. In terms of the optics, there’s a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP AI main camera and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera for clicking selfie shots and doing video calls. The device is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.
Infinix Note 12i
The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch waterdrop notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has up to 3GB of virtual RAM support making the total RAM up to 7GB. The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a QVGA lens. It has an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.