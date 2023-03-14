2 / 5

Infinix Note 12i

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch waterdrop notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has up to 3GB of virtual RAM support making the total RAM up to 7GB. The smartphone has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a QVGA lens. It has an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.