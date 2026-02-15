The mother of all battles: India vs Pakistan at Colombo! Here’s the secret way to stream live & free this Sunday

The biggest match of the T20 World Cup 2026 is here. India will face Pakistan in a high-pressure Group A clash. The match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Fans from both countries are waiting for this contest. There was uncertainty earlier about whether the game would happen. However, the match has now been confirmed, and both teams are ready. With high expectations from fans on both sides, this match is expected to draw massive attention across television and online platforms.

Date and Time

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Sunday, February 15. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Viewers should tune in before the toss to watch pre-match coverage and team updates.

Venue

The match will be held in Colombo. Pakistan have been playing all their matches in Sri Lanka under a pre-decided plan. This means they are familiar with the pitch and weather conditions. India reached Colombo recently and will look to adjust quickly. Both teams have won their first two matches in the tournament. This makes the contest important for Group A standings.

Head-to-Head Record

India have a strong record against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Out of eight matches played between the two sides, India have won seven. Pakistan have won one match. Their only win came in 2021 when they defeated India by ten wickets. This record adds more pressure to the upcoming game.

Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Live on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. It will be available in Hindi, English, and other regional languages. Fans can watch the match on television through this network.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Users need an active subscription to watch the match online. The platform will also offer live commentary and match highlights.

India enter the match as favourites based on past results. However, India vs Pakistan games are always competitive. Fans can expect a close and intense contest in Colombo.