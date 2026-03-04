Tecno Pop X with 120Hz display and IP64 rating goes official

Tecno has launched the new Tecno Pop X in India. This smartphone targets entry-level buyers who want basic features at a low price. The device offers a large display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP64 rating. It also supports calling nearby users without a cellular network, which is becoming common in new smartphones.

Tecno Pop X Price in India and Availability

The Tecno Pop X price in India is set at Rs. 8,499. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Buyers can choose between Chilly Green and Flare White colour options.

The smartphone will go on sale starting March 6 through Amazon and other retail stores. As part of the launch offer, customers can buy the phone at Rs. 7,749 using eligible HDFC Bank cards. This makes it more affordable for budget users.

Display and Processor

The Tecno Pop X features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which helps in smoother scrolling and better viewing experience. The pixel density is 260ppi, which is standard in this price range.

The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 on top. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor built on a 12nm process. The chipset is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. This setup is suitable for daily tasks like calling, browsing, and social media use.

Camera

For photography, the Tecno Pop X has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture. The rear design may look like it has two cameras, but only one sensor is available. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The device carries an IP64 rating, which means it is protected against dust and water splashes. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Battery

The Tecno Pop X packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 15W charging, but the company provides a 10W charger in the box. The phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C. It also includes an IR transmitter to control home appliances and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With its battery size, display refresh rate, and IP rating, the Tecno Pop X aims to attract budget smartphone buyers in India.