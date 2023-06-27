Pixel 7, Pixel 6 reportedly suffering battery drain issue after latest Google update

Google recently rolled out the June update for Pixel phones. While it brings new features for Pixels, some users are apparently facing battery drain issues on their units after installing the latest update. These users took to different platforms to report the problem, saying that the June update might be causing faster-than-normal battery drain on their Pixel phones. Also Read - Google reportedly planning to manufacture Pixel phones in India

As reported by 9to5Google, a Reddit thread documents several comments from Google Pixel users on the battery drain issue. While some users said that the battery of their Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 unit needed a charge by the afternoon despite a top-up in the morning, some other users reported their units needed to be charged multiple times a day. And since the Pixel phones do not come with the fastest charging standard, they take a reasonable time to get the juice.

Not just the battery is draining faster than usual, but some Pixel units seem to be heating up for some users. This issue is mostly occurring in Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 devices, while the battery drain issue is affecting older Pixel models, as well. Google Pixel devices do not offer the best battery life for their price range, but the problem of battery drain is concerning considering it is affecting the latest models, too.

Even though the battery drain issue is widespread, it seems not everyone is affected by it. In the same thread, some users said that the battery life of their Pixel phone improved after the June update. But people claiming so are much fewer than those troubled by the battery drain issue. Some users even said that the June update started network issues on their units, but these cases look isolated.

While Google has not acknowledged anything so far, users should not necessarily worry because a fix for all these issues may be coming sooner than later. The Pixel phones get software updates every month, so if Google manages to nix these issues ahead of the next software rollout schedule, the July update will most likely fix them. The next update for Pixel phones arrives on the first Monday of the month, so it is a matter of a few days. But again, it is possible the schedule may be pushed back, considering the June update that was delayed by almost two weeks.