NoiseFit Halo smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched for Rs. 3999

Home-grown wearable brand Noise has now introduced an affordable smartwatch the new NoiseFit Halo in the Indian market. The NoiseFit Halo can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price range of Rs 3,999. The smartwatch features a round dial, metallic build, and an AMOLED always-on display. The smartwatch will be made available in Statement Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black, Fiery Orange, and Classic Black colour options.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “We are always keen on upgrading our lifestyles, so why not also upgrade our smart wearables. Keeping this in mind, our newly launched premium round dial smartwatch, NoiseFit Halo, is a step up for the ones looking at leveling up their look and marking their arrival in style”

In terms of specifications, the NoiseFit Halo sports a 1.43-inch Always-on AMOLED panel with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The NoiseFit Halo comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces.

The smartwatch is IP68 water and dust resistant, and has unique features like double tap to wake, palm control, and the ability to store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz. According to the brand, the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life with regular usage, and 1 day with heavy Bluetooth calling.

