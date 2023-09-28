Meta on Wednesday hosted the Meta Connect 2023 event to announce its new products and services. This time around, the tech conglomerate announced several new products and also revealed its upcoming software services.

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 is the company’s first mainstream mixed-reality headset. It is said to be the most powerful headset yet owning to its 2x graphics performance. Its form factor has now been improved as it’s 40 percent thinner and more comfortable.

The mixed-reality headset also comes with features like a mapping room for playing virtual games. Meta has confirmed that the Quest headset will get new and exciting content such as Lego Bricktales, Stranger Things, Live sports via Xtadium, Xbox Cloud Gaming support, Asgard’s Wrath 2, and more.

The Meta Quest 3 is priced at $499 (roughly Rs 41,550) and will ship from October 10 in the US.

Ray Ban Meta smart glasses

Another hardware announcement Meta made at the Meta Connect 2023 event was of the Ray Ban Meta smart glasses. The new smart glasses come with a rounded design and have two 12-megapixel cameras next to each eye. There’s also an LED light that alerts others when you start recording.

Since these are smart glasses, you can livestream to friends directly from the glasses. Meta has confirmed that it will soon get the ability to translate text. The wearable comes with 150 design choices, where you can choose the style, frame color, and more.

Ray Ban Meta smart glasses are up for pre-orders and come at a price of $299 (roughly Rs 24,900) for standard lenses and $379 (Rs 31,500) for polar lenses.

Meta AI and chatbots

Meta is hopping on the AI chatbot race with the launch of the Meta AI. Meta AI is the brand’s new assistant you can talk to on WhatsApp and Messenger. It will also be available in Instagram Direct and soon for Quest 3 users.

As you’d expect, the AI chatbot can do everything from answering queries with real-time information to generating photorealistic images.

Meta has also announced different AI bots to talk to with expertise in cooking, fitness, travel, sports, and games, among others.

AI-generated stickers, AI image editing, AI Studio

More in software, Meta announced creative tools like AI-generated stickers. WhatsApp will now have a ‘Create’ option inside the stickers tab that will allow you to generate new stickers based on text inputs.

Additionally, Instagram is getting an AI image editing and restyling feature by next month. Meta has also launched its AI Studio for businesses that lets them build AI chatbots for the company’s apps and services like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.