India AI Impact Summit Live Blog- Day 2 Schedule, Timings, and More Details

Feb 17, 2026, 13:53 PM $200 Billion AI Investment Expected Over Next Two Years, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the India AI Summit on Tuesday, said India could see over $200 billion in investments across the AI stack over the next two years. “So far, in the coming two years, we should be seeing more than $200 billion investment across the five layers of the AI stack,” Vaishnaw said during his address at the event.





Feb 17, 2026, 12:58 PM Bill Gates is attending India AI Impact Summit A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation confirmed on Tuesday (17 February) that Bill Gates will attend the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and deliver his keynote address as planned, rejecting reports that he would miss the event.





Feb 17, 2026, 12:27 PM Bill Gates Skips AI Summit Following Epstein Controversy Bill Gates will not attend the AI Summit amid renewed controversy linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein. His absence comes as public and media attention around the issue continues.





Feb 17, 2026, 12:24 PM India Sends 33% More Data to ChatGPT Than US, Says Amitabh Kant at AI Summit At the India AI Summit, Amitabh Kant stated that India provides 33% more data inputs to ChatGPT compared to the United States. He highlighted this as a sign of India’s fast-growing adoption of artificial intelligence tools.





Feb 17, 2026, 11:29 AM Ministry to host session on boosting AI in India’s education system The Ministry of Education will host a session titled “Pushing the Frontier of AI in India” on February 17, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during Day 2 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.





Feb 17, 2026, 11:26 AM PM Modi Meets Macron, AI Impact Summit 2026 in Focus Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron for bilateral talks aimed at strengthening ties between India and France. The discussions focused on cooperation in defence, trade, technology, and strategic partnerships.





Feb 17, 2026, 10:35 AM The AI Impact Expo is now open for public entry starting today The AI Impact Expo is now open to the public, allowing visitors to explore the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. Attendees can experience live demos, startup showcases, and discussions on how AI is shaping different industries.



