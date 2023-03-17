comscore Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh crore, create 10 lakh jobs
News

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh crore, create 10 lakh jobs

News

Addressing a gathering of students here as part of the 'New India for Young India Initiative', the minister said that young Indians are driving the country's progress.

indiaworkers

The Narendra Modi government’s target is to increase electronics manufacturing capability to Rs 24 lakh crore by 2025-26, which will also help create over 10 lakh jobs, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering of students here as part of the ‘New India for Young India Initiative’, the minister said that young Indians are driving the country’s progress in India’s ‘Techade’.

“There are more than 90,000 startups, including 110 unicorns, in which Young Indians are playing a big part. They have achieved their success due to their hard work and efforts and not because of any connections or famous last name, ” he told a packed audience.

Chandrasekhar had an interactive session with students in which, he answered their queries ranging from skilling, R&D and innovation ecosystem, entrepreneurship opportunities and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ recent meeting with him.

On a query about the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis and the Indian government’s role to mitigate the woes of the startups, the minister said, the country’s banking system is much more resilient and stronger in comparison to any other country’s banking system.

“The startups should, therefore, opt for Indian banks as their preferred banking partners,” he added.

The minister had earlier said that over a billion dollar worth of capital “attributable to Indian startups” was stuck in deposits at SVB when it collapsed.

Chandrasekhar also informed that over $250 million have been transferred from SVB to GIFT City banks in the last few days.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 8:58 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh crore, create 10 lakh jobs

WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

Samsung Galaxy A24 launch confirmed, specs may include 90Hz display

OpenAI s ChatGPT Plus subscription service now available in India

iQoo Z7 5G India price revealed: Check details

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features