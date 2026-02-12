Apple releases iOS 26.3 update: What’s new and how to upgrade

Apple has finally released iOS 26.3, the third significant release of its redesigned operating system. This update does not come with a large number of new features as compared to iOS 26.1 and 26.2. Instead, it is aimed at enhancing usability, privacy, and security. The iOS 26.3 works like an emergency patch that addresses a vulnerability that has already been actively pursued by hackers.

Easier Data Transfer to Android

Among the most essential and impactful features of the iOS 26.3 is the new option to transfer data to Android devices. Transferring to Android option can be found in the Settings of the device, allowing iPhone users to place their device next to an Android phone and start moving content. The transfer of apps, photos, messages, notes, passwords, and phone numbers is possible without installing additional apps. Nevertheless, certain things like health information, bluetooth connected device, and secured content like encrypted notes cannot be relocated. It is the easiest to switch between platforms ever.

Notification Forwarding for Third-Party Wearables

iOS 26.3 also introduces support for notifications on non-Apple smartwatches in the EU. A user can have notifications on one third-party device at a time and this will automatically turn off Apple Watch notifications. Additionally, this improves compatibility, which allows user to use other brands of wearables and still be able to manage notifications.

Improved Privacy with Limited Carrier Location Tracking

Another striking update that came with the iOS 26.3 is an option to limit how precisely carriers can track your location. This will apply to the iPhone swith C1 or C1X modems. When turned on, the carriers will not get street-level location information but are only provided with approximate location information. Currently, it is supported by Boost Mobile in the US, EE and BT in the UK, Telekom in Germany, and AIS and True in Thailand.

Lock Screen Customization and Weather Wallpapers

iOS 26.3 is also able to make small visual improvements. The weather wallpaper has also gained its own category in the lock screen settings, and it has three defaulted options with changing weather displays. This helps users to customize their device easily without following a complicated menu.

Security Patches and Updates

This update seals various critical vulnerabilities, one of them, in the dyld dynamic link editor that could allow code execution. Other fixes include problems in Messages, photos, core audio and game center. Users can install iOS 26.3 by going to Settings. Then tap on General and click Software Update. Delaying in the update is expected to cause issues or risk of attacks. Apple is expected to release iOS 26.4 beta soon with host of new improvements and enhancements to your devices.

