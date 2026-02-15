From Sundar Pichai to Sam Altman: See which tech titans are attending AI Impact Summit 2026

India is all set to host its AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, focusing on artificial intelligence and how it can impact economies, governance, and daily life. The event will be held from 16 February to 20 February 2026. One of the key highlights of the event is that this is the first global artificial intelligence summit to be held in the Global South. The main focus of the event will be focusing on how AI can create real impact in several categories of the country. More than 100 countries will participate in the summit, placing India at the center of the global AI conversation.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Dates and Venue

AI Impact summit 2026 will be held between 16 February and 20 February in Bharat Mandapam New Delhi. Registration is available on the official summit site. Global delegates, technology gurus, startups, and government representatives will be expected at the event. This will be the fourth consecutive international AI summit. Past events were hosted in the UK, South Korea and France. The New Delhi summit will keep talking about the international cooperation and responsible development of AI.

AI Impact Summit 2026 Core Agenda

The summit will target three major pillars namely, People, Planet and Progress. Issues will be discussed in the development of AI skills, sustainable AI systems, and AI application in the economic and social sectors. Practical proposals will be made by seven international working groups. These comprise concepts like common AI infrastructure, trusted AI systems, AI Commons, and application sector.

The idea is to come up with outcomes that can be acted upon rather than just the high level discussions. The AI that uses less energy and inclusive development will also become central issues. The leaders will discuss the role of AI in serving both the developing and developed countries.

List of Global Leaders Attending AI Impact Summit 2026

Sundar Pichai: CEO, Alphabet & Google

Sam Altman: CEO, OpenAI

Demis Hassabis: CEO, Google DeepMind

Dario Amodei: CEO, Anthropic

Arthur Mensch: CEO, Mistral AI

Bill Gates: Co-founder, Microsoft & Gates Foundation

Brad Smith: President, Microsoft

Shantanu Narayen: CEO, Adobe

Julie Sweet: CEO, Accenture

Cristiano Amon: CEO, Qualcomm

Nikesh Arora: CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Yann LeCun: Founder, AMI Labs & AI Researcher

Yoshua Bengio: AI Researcher

Stuart Russell: Computer Scientist

Mukesh Ambani: Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries

Natarajan Chandrasekaran: Chairman, Tata Sons

Nandan Nilekani: Co-founder, Infosys

Sunil Bharti Mittal: Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Krithivasan: CEO, TCS

Salil Parekh: CEO, Infosys

Roshni Nadar Malhotra: Chairperson, HCLTech

Matthew Prince: CEO, Cloudflare

Alexander Wang: Chief AI Officer, Meta

Jay Puri: Executive Vice President, Nvidia

Who Is Not Attending the Summit?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. The company confirmed that he will not be travelling due to unforeseen circumstances. While Nvidia will still have representation at the event through senior leadership, Huang’s absence is notable given Nvidia’s major role in the global AI hardware ecosystem.