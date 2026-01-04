OPPO Reno15 Series India Launch on 8 January 2026: 200MP AI Cameras, 3.5x Telephoto Lens, and Ultra-Clear Imaging for Travelers

OPPO is all set to debut its much-awaited smartphone Reno 15 series on 8 January 2026 with power-packed features and enhancements. The series will be equipped with the innovative cameras, refined design, and performance. The series will be launched with an aim to bring something different for photography enthusiasts and will take high-quality shots under different conditions.

The OPPO Reno 15 series will be equipped with the PureTone Technology and it will use AI in imagining. It means users will be able to take breathtaking and natural photos regardless of whether they are capturing in day or night.

Camera

Talking about the camera features, the OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will have a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera. Both the models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second.

Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini carries a 200MP main camera, 50MP 3.5X telephoto camera and ultra-wide camera with 50 MP. They have 4K HDR video at 60fps on every camera, electronic and optical image stabilisation, dual-view videos and also the possibility of taking photos during recording.

The regular Reno15 5G model comes with 50MP primary camera, 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP ultra-wide front camera. AI capabilities are AI Portrait Glow, motion photo editing, and dual conversion gain to increase the dynamic range of a video.

Display

Reno15 Pro will have a 6.78 inches AMOLED display along with ultra-thin bezels of 1.15mm and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Nevertheless, the Reno15 Pro Mini has a 6.32-inch based on AMOLED display with same Gorilla Glass protection.

Reno15 will have an average screen size of 6.59 inches AMOLED. Each model has FHD + displays with 10-bit color and the ability to adjust the refresh rate to the level of 120Hz to provide smoother images and bright colors.

Processor and Battery

Under the hood, the Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini are likely to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, but the regular Reno15 can be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. The Pro Mini has a battery capacity of 6,200mAh, Pro has 6,500mAh, all with fast charging capabilities, and optional wired charging up to 80W on the higher-priced models.