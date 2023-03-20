This year the iPhone lineup may see a sort of breakthrough. Apple may be planning to introduce a USB-C port to its iPhone for the first time. That is a big but not the only change coming. A report previously said that the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro series may feature a chassis (frame) made of titanium for the first time. Due to that, the iPhone 15 Pro will be lighter and more durable than its predecessor, which uses stainless steel. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature truly slim bezels, leaving behind S23 and Xiaomi 13

Apple began using stainless steel on high-end iPhones in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X. All high-end iPhone models have since then used stainless steel for their chassis. But that is set to change this year. According to tipster AppleShrimpPro, who has a good enough track record of the accuracy of Apple-related leaks, in November reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models would use casing made of titanium, along with round edges. Later, JP Morgan Chase analyst Jeff Pu corroborated the leak in an investor report. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones? Check out these options from Sony, Apple, other brands

So, is Apple really planning to upgrade the design of the iPhone 15 Pro series? Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to add your signature on a document or image without using a third-party app

For years, Apple has been rumoured to be working on an iPhone with titanium cases for several years now. According to multiple patents filed by Apple over the past few years, the company has been planning to replace stainless steel with titanium on its high-end iPhone models. To get an idea of what an iPhone with a titanium casing would look like, take the Apple Watch for reference.

The Apple Watch uses titanium cases since its 2019 model. Over the past few years, Apple Watch has garnered positive responses not just for how adept it is but also for how durable the smartwatch is. Not just that, the Apple Watch models show the difference in weight titanium can bring. Apple offers its smartwatches in both steel and titanium cases. The 41mm steel model of the latest Watch Series 7 weighs 42.3g, while the titanium version’s weight is 37.0g. Similarly, the 45mm steel model weighs 51.5g, while the weight of the titanium version is 45.1g. Not to mention, the highest-end Apple Watch Ultra comes only in a titanium casing.

With stainless steel, the latest iPhone 14 series weighs between 172g and 240g. That means the model at the top end of the price spectrum, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, weighs about 240g. With titanium, Apple may try to bring down the weight of the iPhone without compromising on the material. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models are unlikely to weigh less than the aluminium iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, scheduled to arrive later this year.