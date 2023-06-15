comscore
Microsoft rolls out improvement to Windows Ink along with many other features

Microsoft has improved Windows Ink to enable users to ink directly onto edit fields. Users can use a pen to handwrite anywhere they can type in Windows 11.

  • Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481.
  • Microsoft has started rolling out the upgraded Windows Ink feature.
  • Microsoft has also removed some settings under Folder Options.
Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel. It includes improvements for Windows Ink along with changes in the folder option, a new focus session widget and some improvements and bug fixes. Also Read - Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella shares a glimpse of what future with generative AI would look like

Microsoft has improved Windows Ink to enable users to ink directly onto edit fields. Users can use a pen to handwrite anywhere they can type in Windows 11 such as the search box in Settings. In addition to this, Microsoft has improved the accuracy of text recognition from handwriting and introduced a scratch-out gesture for when users need to make edits. Also Read - OpenAI warns Microsoft to slow up its AI integration process into Bing

Users can now use Windows Ink to handwrite anywhere they can write using their pen on their. Windows device. This new update is currently available for English (U.S.) only but the company has promised its wider rollout soon. Also Read - Reddit blackout: Here's why thousands of subreddits are going dark?

Users can also manage this feature by going to Settings and then to Bluetooth and devices. Under Shell Handwriting, choose Pen and Windows Ink.

Microsoft has started rolling out the upgraded Windows Ink feature to users on Preview Build 23481. Some people in the Dev Channel may have to wait longer as the feature is not available to everyone immediately.

Microsoft has also removed some settings under Folder Options in File Explorer. This is to simplify the settings for File Explorer. Many of these are legacy settings that have been around for ages and are not being regularly used by people on Windows 11, as per Microsoft.

In addition to this, Microsoft is also rolling out a new Focus Session widget with a clock app update (version 11.2305.6.0 and higher) from the Microsoft Store. This widget lets users easily begin and end focus sessions on their devices.

Furthermore, all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can now use never combined mode, which shows every window of your apps separately on the taskbar. This mode started rolling out with Build 23466. The ability to tear out and merge tabs in File Explorer, which began rolling out with Build 23471, is also now available to these users.

