This iPhone Feature Can Improve Call Quality, Try This Hidden Voice Isolation Feature

We've all been there. You're on an important call, but there's traffic noise outside, a TV playing in the background, or people talking around you. The other person keeps asking you to repeat yourself, even though your network is fine. What many iPhone users don't realise is that Apple already has a built-in feature to deal with exactly this problem.

It's called Voice Isolation, and once you turn it on, your voice sounds noticeably clearer on calls.

What is Voice Isolation on iPhone?

Voice Isolation is a microphone mode introduced by Apple with iOS 16.4. The feature uses on-device processing to prioritise your voice and reduce background noise during calls.

While Apple first introduced similar mic modes for FaceTime earlier, Voice Isolation now works for regular phone calls as well. The best part? There’s nothing extra to download, and it works quietly in the background once enabled.

Voice Isolation is especially useful if you take calls from noisy streets, cafés, or offices, work from home with background sounds, use speakerphone often or want your voice to sound clearer without headphones. Instead of amplifying everything around you, the phone focuses on your voice and suppresses distractions. The person on the other end hears you more clearly, even if your surroundings aren’t quiet.

How to turn on Voice Isolation on your iPhone

This is where many users get confused, because the feature isn’t available in Settings. You can only enable it during an active call. Here’s how to do it:

Make or receive a phone call

While on the call, swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Centre

Tap Phone Controls at the top

Select Voice Isolation

That’s it. Once turned on, Voice Isolation stays enabled for future calls until you manually switch it off.

To disable it, follow the same steps and tap Standard instead.

What are the other mic modes you’ll see?

Along with Voice Isolation, you’ll also notice:

Standard : Default mic behaviour, no filtering

Wide Spectrum : Captures all surrounding sounds (mainly useful for FaceTime group calls)

Automatic: Let the iPhone choose the best mode depending on how you’re using the phone

At the moment, Wide Spectrum works only with FaceTime, but its presence suggests Apple could expand it to regular calls later.