No internet? Here’s how to make UPI payment without data

From shopping to mobile recharge, online payment has made things easy for us. We do not just depend on it, but we mostly rely on online payment. With the advancement of online payment services, money transactions have become extremely simple for us. We are mostly now dependent on online money payment services.

Apps like Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, and more are some of the best examples of online money transactions. However, there are times, when our internet doesn’t work and we have to make a very important payment. In this situation, we are struck with no other choice but to spend physical money. Cherry on a cupcake, we sometimes don’t even carry physical money. Now in this situation, NPCI brought a facility for making offline payments. The service was started in 2022 and since then it has made online money transactions simpler for people who are living in areas with poor or no internet services.

In this article, we will delve into how you can make offline payment even without internet. Check out this step-by-step guide:

STEP1: The first step in making offline payment is to dial USSD Code ‘*99#’ from your smartphone.

STEP2: Now you will see a ‘OK’ option on your screen along with Welcome to *99#. You have t click on it.

STEP3: Lots of options will now appear on your screen, but you have to choose ‘Send Money’.

STEP4: Now select the mobile number option.

STEP5: Enter the mobile number of the person to whom you want to send money.

STEP6: The name of the person will appear on your screen to whom you want to send the money online.

STEP7: After this, enter the amount and enter your UPI PIN.

To make offline payment, It is necessary that your mobile number, Aadhaar number should be linked to the bank account, if you want to make the offline payment.