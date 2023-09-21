Instant PAN: The Income Tax Department has launched a new facility to provide instant e-PAN (permanent account number) to taxpayers using their Aadhaar number. The e-PAN is a digitally signed PAN card that is issued in electronic format by the Income Tax Department. It is valid for life and can be used for various purposes such as filing tax returns, opening bank accounts, applying for loans and more. To get an instant e-PAN, one needs to have a valid Aadhaar number that is linked to a mobile number. The e-PAN service is free of cost and can be availed through the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

If you find this facility interesting and want to use it to download your e-PAN card. Here are the steps to get an instant e-PAN using Aadhaar

A step-by-step guide on how to generate instant PAN using Aadhaar Number

Step 1: Visit the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department and click on the ‘Instant PAN’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section.

Step 2: Click on Continue under the Check Status/Download PAN section.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and agree to the terms and conditions. Click on ‘Generate Aadhaar OTP’ to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the OTP and validate your Aadhaar details. You will be asked to provide your email address (optional) to receive the e-PAN.

Step 5: After submitting the details, you will get an acknowledgement number. You can use this number to check the status of your e-PAN request.

Step 6: Once your e-PAN is allotted, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number. You can also download the e-PAN from the e-filing portal by entering your Aadhaar number and the OTP.

You can also apply for the physical PAN card through the e-filing portal or the NSDL website.

The instant e-PAN facility is a convenient and hassle-free way to get a PAN card in minutes. It can help taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and avail various benefits. However, one should note that only one PAN card is allotted to an individual and having more than one PAN card is illegal. If you already have a PAN card, you should not apply for an instant e-PAN.