Apple has added new features that make life easier in iOS 17. These include Offline Maps, Live Voicemail, Check-In, and Screen Distance. Screen Distance is one of the useful features for those who use their iPhone or iPad a lot. Apple says it helps prevent eye fatigue and reduces the chance of being short-sighted from too much screen time.

The feature is powered by the TrueDepth camera on iPhone and iPad and measures the distance between the user’s face and the device. If the distance is less than 12 inches for an extended period of time, it alerts users that they are holding the device too close.

The warning pops up with a message that says, “iPhone is Too Close.” After the warning, when users move their device from their face to a safe distance, they will see a checkmark confirming the distance as safe.

So, if you find this feature interesting and want it to enable on your iPhone/iPad, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable the Screen Distance feature on iOS 17.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Screen Distance feature on iOS 17

To enable the Screen Distance feature on your iPhone, you need to have iOS 17 installed on your device.

Step 1: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Screen Time.

This feature lets you monitor and manage how much time you and your family spend on your devices, apps, and websites.

Step 3: Tap on Screen Distance under “Limit Usage”.

This is a new option that allows you to set a maximum distance between your iPhone and your face when using it. This can help you reduce eye strain, posture problems, and distractions.

Step 4: Tap on Continue on the next two screens that explain what Screen Distance is and how it works.

Step 5: Tap on Screen Distance and enter your Screen Time passcode if prompted.

