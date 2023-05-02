Microsoft introduces new Xbox controller in your favourite nail paint colours

Microsoft launched a special edition Xbox Controller made of recycled CDs and water jugs earlier this year. Now, just a month later, the company has launched another special edition Xbox Controller. This new Xbox Controller is dubbed as the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and it has been created in partnership with nail paint maker OPI. Also Read - Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 10: How to download and install Windows 11

Microsoft says that the new Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller features four summer-shades that are inspired by OPI's new Summer Make the Rules collection.

"Get things started by painting your thumbnails with OPI's Sanding in Stilettos as a picture-perfect complement to the shimmery, pearlescent melon top case. Or level up your look and match the bold, glossy D-pad with a splash of OPI's Flex on the Beach. More daring gamers can drop all inhibitions and embrace the controller's pastel back case, bumpers, and thumbsticks by channeling OPI's Surf Naked blue," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

“And as a finishing touch, revel in the summertime brightness of the Xbox button and triggers inspired by the all work, all play attitude of OPI’s Summer Monday-Fridays,” the company added.

The company says that the new special edition Xbox Controller easily integrates with users’ existing Xbox setup and supports play on console, PC, iOS, and Android. Furthermore, it comes with a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and it boasts up to 40 hours of battery life.

How to personalise the Xbox Controller using Xbox Accessories app

Microsoft says that users can further personalise the controller through customised button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app. Here’s what they need to do:

Step 1: Press the Xbox button on the Xbox Controller to open the guide.

Step 2: Go to Profile & system and then go to Settings.

Step 3: Now go to Devices and connections and then go do Accessories.

Step 4: When the Xbox Accessories app launches, select Configure under the accessory that you want to adjust. If you have more than one accessory attached, you may need to scroll right to find the one that you want to configure.

Step 5: Select the More options button (…) for additional options, such as updating the accessory and assigning it to an Xbox profile.

Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Controller pricing and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly introduced Xbox Controller costs $69.99 (Rs 5,722 approximately) and it is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide starting today. In the US the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition controller will be available exclusively at Target.